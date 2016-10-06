Blog Shmog

Click here to download the Turtle Sex Ringtone (right click and save)

Click here to download KFMA’s Smash Mouth/21 Pilots Remix (right click and save)

Beef Vegan proves to Shmonty that you can sing Smash Mouth’s All Star to pretty much any song.

Mari is having a difficult time asking people a question over and over.

Mari and Avery ask fans what their excuse for calling in sick to work tomorrow is going to be.

Mari and Avery stomp a man at Fall Ball 2016 asking about Shmonty. What is a Shmonty?

Mari was able to find a woman drunk enough to think Shmonty is sexy! (And old)

Mari and Avery talk with a couple of KFMA fans who partook in a few libations.

Mari and Avery run into Jesus at the 2016 Fall Ball