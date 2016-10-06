Blog Shmog

October 6, 2016 | What's Happening | No Comments |

blog-shmog-hdr

 

turtle-sex

Click here to download the Turtle Sex Ringtone (right click and save)

 

Click here to download KFMA’s Smash Mouth/21 Pilots Remix (right click and save)

 

Beef Vegan proves to Shmonty that you can sing Smash Mouth’s All Star to pretty much any song.

 

Mari is having a difficult time asking people a question over and over.

 

Mari and Avery ask fans what their excuse for calling in sick to work tomorrow is going to be.

 

Mari and Avery stomp a man at Fall Ball 2016 asking about Shmonty. What is a Shmonty?

 

Mari was able to find a woman drunk enough to think Shmonty is sexy! (And old)

 

Mari and Avery talk with a couple of KFMA fans who partook in a few libations.

 

Mari and Avery run into Jesus at the 2016 Fall Ball