Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2017

Tucson went BIG for kids in 2016 and raised over $160,000! We aim to GO BIGGER this year with a goal that exceeds our expectations in our 36th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake! Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tucson along with A.F. Sterling Homes and Rock102.1 KFMA need YOU to get your game face on and GO BIG or GO HOME March 3rd and 4th at Golden Pin Lanes.

Show people you support positive change for Kids in Tucson! Form a team of five or six individuals to reach a personal goal of $125 and team goal of $625 or more for Big Brothers Big Sisters as we strive to reach youth facing adversity through life changing friendships. Please note that each bowler must raise a minimum of $75 to be able to participate in the event, but don’t stop there! Every dollar counts as we change the lives of kids for the better, forever!

Join Shmonty, Beef, The Boy Wonder & Dino as they Bowl For Kids’ Sake!

Sign up today to BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE! Help a child! Have fun! Win great prizes! GETTING STARTED IS EASY! It only takes a few minutes to create your online fundraising page.



CLICK HERE to Sign Up!

1. Once you have followed the link to FirstGiving, click the “Join Now Button or Join a Team

2. Personalize the text and photo

3. Send the link out to friends, family, colleagues – anyone who can help you reach your goal

CALL (520) 624-2447 TODAY TO RESERVE YOUR LANE!

Meet your personal fundraising goal of $125 and Team goal of $625, then show up to your scheduled bowl party and enjoy 2 free hours of bowling, an awesome bowl shirt, free pizza provided by Peter Piper Pizza, free drinks, fun, prizes, and More!

Friday March 3rd, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm

Friday March 3rd, 2017 from 8:30pm to 10:30pm

Saturday March 4th, 2017 from 10am to 12noon

For more information and to receive a participation packet call Veronica Saiz at (520) 624-2447 or email veronica@tucsonbigs.org

Learn more & JOIN today at www.tucsonbigs.org

Volunteer | Donate | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube