Our Favorite New Song Ever…Of This Week – Morgxn

“Home” – Download the song for free below!





“I think the universe opened up for me in that moment,” morgxn says of writing his sultry, yearning debut single “love you with the lights on.” “Everything I wrote afterwards was silently anchored by this one moment.” Since then, morgxn has been working on songs for an upcoming EP and album that he will release through his label, wxnderlost records. “wxnderlost is a reminder for me that even when you think you know where you’re going, or even when you’re somewhere you want to be, it can all change in an instant. wxnderlost reminds me that the journey is the best part.”

morgxn’s journey began in his hometown of Nashville where his earliest musical memories are singing with his mom. “I could hold melodies before I could talk,” he says. By age six, morgxn was a “small, chubby Jewish kid dominating the gospel choir” (as he puts it.) At age nine, he began taking voice and piano lessons and writing songs. After college, he made his way to New York City where he dabbled in theatre. “Theater unlocked my sense of empathy,” morgxn says. “I could see myself in the characters I was playing, but when you tell someone else’s story for so long, you start to lose your own.”

Now telling his own stories, morgxn is drawn to writing about human resilience in his fearless, vulnerable, electronic-soul songs: “How we pull ourselves back up even when we’re knocked down a thousand times,” he says. “I’m chasing the tension of wanting love, having it, and needing more. It’s that desire to go beyond the surface.”