Heart-Shaped Box

Presented by



Tune in to Shmonty in the Morning for your chance to qualify to win. Qualifiers will be invited to the Rock102.1 KFMA studio on the morning of February 14th where they will reach into a pool of heart-shaped boxes and make a selection…..but only one of them contains the diamond ring!

Grand Prize Winner Will Receive:

• One diamond ring

• One $150 gift card to Adult Expectations

• One pair of tickets to see Dreamers at Valley Bar in Phoenix on the evening of February 14th

• One night hotel stay at Hyatt Regency Phoenix on February 14th