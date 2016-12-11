Help Mark Bustamante & Family



Law enforcement officers face a variety of dangerous situations in the line of duty. They put themselves in harm’s way never knowing when they will face an injury that could change their life forever. This past Saturday, Sgt. Mark Bustamante sustained such a life changing injury.

On Saturday, December 10, 2016, around midnight, Pima County Sheriff’s Department traffic deputies conducted a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) investigation in the area of East Drexel Road and South Alvernon Way. Traffic deputies initiated an arrest of 28-year-old Yesennia Gonzalez and placed her into handcuffs. As deputies were attempting to place Ms. Gonzalez into the patrol car, she became physically resistant and deliberately began kicking at those around her. Ms. Gonzalez intentionally kicked Traffic Unit Sergeant Mark Bustamante in his left eye with the heel of her boot. This caused a severe injury to his eye, requiring him to be transported to the hospital. Ms. Gonzalez also kicked another traffic deputy who was on scene. Once at the hospital, doctors operated on Sgt. Bustamante’s left eye, but were not able to save it. On December 12, Sgt. Bustamante underwent another surgery to remove his eye.

Sgt. Bustamante has served the Sheriff’s Department and the people of Pima County for over 22 years. He was protecting his community that night by helping to remove an impaired driver from our roadways. The loss of an eye is a catastrophic injury for anyone but for a law enforcement officer it can be devastating to their career.

Click here to help Sgt. Bustamante and his family during these challenging times and all donations will directly benefit them as they continue to move forward.