Ina Road Closure



Ina Road at I-10 will be closed at both exits beginning February 15th, 2017 and will remain closed for approximately two years as ADOT continues work to construct a bridge over I-10. Cortaro Farms Road, north of Ina or Orange Grove Road, south of Ina are alternates to I-10.

When complete, Ina Road will go over the Union Pacific railroad tracks. The project will also widen I-10 to four lanes in both directions and the frontage roads will be redesigned. This is expected to ease traffic flow and improve safety in the area.

Download the Project Ina app to your phone to keep up-to-date with traffic alerts:

The below image is a rendering of what the finished bridge will look like

For more information on Project Ina, click here