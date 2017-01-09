KFMADay 2017

And more!

Get your tickets for ONLY $30 CASH* on Saturday, January 28th at all Tucson-area Pizza Hut locations beginning 11AM – close! *(There is a $2 surcharge per ticket if a debit or credit card is used. This deal is not available online)

The price will increase to $40 beginning Sunday, January 29th

Click here to find a Pizza Hut near you

Tucson Pizza Hut Locations

Address Phone Number
4811 E Sunrise Dr #151 520-529-2607
4710 E. Speedway 520-323-0042
2175 E. Irvington 520-889-9583
9564 E. Golf Links 520-296-9273
2943 N. Campbell 520-322-9825
6305 E. 22nd St. 520-747-0472
3801 S 6th Avenue 520-294-0876
7082 E. Speedway 520-290-0600
3894 N.Oracle 520-293-9118
8906 E. Tanque Verde 520-749-0900
1502 W. St. Mary’s Rd 520-884-8780
1865 W. Valencia 520-294-4490
10605 N.Oracle 520-575-8181
7665 N. La Cholla 520-219-0320
8140 S Houghton Rd 520-663-5656
8245 N Silverbell Rd, #101 520-744-0848
18850 S Nogales Hwy, Green Valley 520-648-2400

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
2500 E. Ajo Way
Tuscon, AZ 85713

Want to reach thousands of potential customers at one of the
largest concerts of the year in southern Arizona?
Call (520-407-4522) or email (sromero@azlotus.com) Scott Romero to find out
how you can get a space or advertise your product on the station!!

