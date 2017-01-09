KFMADay 2017









And more!



Get your tickets for ONLY $30 CASH* on Saturday, January 28th at all Tucson-area Pizza Hut locations beginning 11AM – close! *(There is a $2 surcharge per ticket if a debit or credit card is used. This deal is not available online)

The price will increase to $40 beginning Sunday, January 29th

Click here to find a Pizza Hut near you

Tucson Pizza Hut Locations

Address Phone Number 4811 E Sunrise Dr #151 520-529-2607 4710 E. Speedway 520-323-0042 2175 E. Irvington 520-889-9583 9564 E. Golf Links 520-296-9273 2943 N. Campbell 520-322-9825 6305 E. 22nd St. 520-747-0472 3801 S 6th Avenue 520-294-0876 7082 E. Speedway 520-290-0600 3894 N.Oracle 520-293-9118 8906 E. Tanque Verde 520-749-0900 1502 W. St. Mary’s Rd 520-884-8780 1865 W. Valencia 520-294-4490 10605 N.Oracle 520-575-8181 7665 N. La Cholla 520-219-0320 8140 S Houghton Rd 520-663-5656 8245 N Silverbell Rd, #101 520-744-0848 18850 S Nogales Hwy, Green Valley 520-648-2400

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

2500 E. Ajo Way

Tuscon, AZ 85713



largest concerts of the year in southern Arizona?

Call (520-407-4522) or email

how you can get a space or advertise your product on the station!! Want to reach thousands of potential customers at one of thelargest concerts of the year in southern Arizona?Call (520-407-4522) or email (sromero@azlotus.com) Scott Romero to find outhow you can get a space or advertise your product on the station!!

Check out the crowds from our last show, Fall Ball 2016 here.