KFMADay 2017

And more!
Get your tickets for ONLY $30 CASH* on Saturday, January 28th at all Tucson-area Pizza Hut locations beginning 11AM – close! *(There is a $2 surcharge per ticket if a debit or credit card is used. This deal is not available online)
The price will increase to $40 beginning Sunday, January 29th
Click here to find a Pizza Hut near you
Tucson Pizza Hut Locations
|Address
|Phone Number
|4811 E Sunrise Dr #151
|520-529-2607
|4710 E. Speedway
|520-323-0042
|2175 E. Irvington
|520-889-9583
|9564 E. Golf Links
|520-296-9273
|2943 N. Campbell
|520-322-9825
|6305 E. 22nd St.
|520-747-0472
|3801 S 6th Avenue
|520-294-0876
|7082 E. Speedway
|520-290-0600
|3894 N.Oracle
|520-293-9118
|8906 E. Tanque Verde
|520-749-0900
|1502 W. St. Mary’s Rd
|520-884-8780
|1865 W. Valencia
|520-294-4490
|10605 N.Oracle
|520-575-8181
|7665 N. La Cholla
|520-219-0320
|8140 S Houghton Rd
|520-663-5656
|8245 N Silverbell Rd, #101
|520-744-0848
|18850 S Nogales Hwy, Green Valley
|520-648-2400
Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
2500 E. Ajo Way
Tuscon, AZ 85713
Want to reach thousands of potential customers at one of the
largest concerts of the year in southern Arizona?
Call (520-407-4522) or email (sromero@azlotus.com) Scott Romero to find out
how you can get a space or advertise your product on the station!!
largest concerts of the year in southern Arizona?
Call (520-407-4522) or email (sromero@azlotus.com) Scott Romero to find out
how you can get a space or advertise your product on the station!!
Check out the crowds from our last show, Fall Ball 2016 here.