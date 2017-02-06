Mario Kart 64 with The Boy Wonder



Tune in to The Boy Wonder this week for your chance to qualify to win the opportunity to play Mario Kart 64 against him in the Rock102.1 KFMA studio! Each qualifier will win a copy of Blurryface on CD.

On February 13th, each qualifier will compete against The Boy Wonder in the Rock102.1 KFMA studio – one race per person. The winner* of the final match will receive the Grand Prize: One pair of tickets to Twenty One Pilots at the TCC on February 19th, a meet ‘n greet with Twenty One Pilots, and the opportunity to play Mario Kart 64 against Tyler at the show!

*Should The Boy Wonder win, he will play against Tyler at the show

